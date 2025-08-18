Publisher Marvelous has announced that Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma has now shipped over 500,000 copies on Switch, Switch 2, and PC.

To celebrate the milestone, Marvelous has also showcased a new piece of artwork on social media, which depicts the protagonist's loyal partner and guide Woolby wearing a delightful party hat. Adorable.

Released on 5th June 2025 to coincide with the launch of the Switch 2, Guardians of Azuma gained high praise for its mix of RPG and simulation gameplay. We awarded it a score of 9/10 and said that it "manages to reinvent itself while still maintaining the bones that make the Rune Factory series feel like itself".

At the moment, Guardians of Azuma remains a console exclusive for the Switch and Switch 2, though Australian classifications indicate that it may soon come to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, so that will no doubt boost its sales quite nicely.