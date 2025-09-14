During this week's Nintendo Direct broadcast, Square Enix announced it would be bringing Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined to the Switch and Switch 2 in early 2026.

Since then, an FAQ page for this title has gone live on the official Dragon Quest website in Japan, and it's confirmed there is no upgrade path currently available or planned for the Switch version. Here it is in full:

Q. Can copies of the Switch version of Dragon Quest VII Reimagined be upgraded to the Switch 2 version? A. No, there is no upgrade path currently available or planned. Please buy your copy for whichever system you would like to play it on.

Additionally, save data from the Switch version of Dragon Quest VII Reimagined cannot be transferred or carried over to the Switch 2. Download codes for in-game bonus items are also tied to the platform you purchase the game on.

"The Switch 2 version and Switch version are treated as seperate games, so save data cannot be transferred or shared between them. (This also applies to transferring data from the Switch 2 version to the Switch version.)"

Square Enix previously shared an FAQ for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake outlining the same restrictions on Switch and Switch 2.