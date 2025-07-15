Square Enix's Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is due out on the Switch and Switch 2 this October, and ahead of release, an official FAQ has shared an important detail.

It's been confirmed there's no upgrade path currently available or planned, so if you want to play it on a particular platform, you'll need to buy it on that system.

Can copies of the Switch version of DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake be upgraded to the Switch 2 version? No, there is no upgrade path currently available or planned. Please buy your copy for whichever system you would like to play it on.

As you can see in the text of the image above, it's mentioned how the Switch version "cannot be upgraded" and there are "no plans for such an upgrade path in the future". Additionally, Switch 2 DLC codes for the game can only be used with the Switch 2 version (and vice versa with the Switch release and codes).

So, there you go – if you are buying the game on the Switch with hopes of upgrading it at some point, now you know you can't do that. And keep in mind a 'Game-Key Card' release for the Switch 2 version has also been confirmed.