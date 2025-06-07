Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 819k

Sega has now officially locked in a release date for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – announcing it will be speeding on to the Switch and multiple other platforms on 25th September 2025 for $59.99 / £54.99.

Perhaps even more excitingly is the news there will be a Nintendo Switch 2 version "coming at a later date" for $69.99 / £64.99. There'll also be a "paid upgrade path" available for owners of the Switch release, with more details about this to be shared "soon".

To celebrate the release date and Switch 2 version, Sega has also released a brand new trailer showing off the "high-octane action" players can look forward to later this year.

Along with this is the confirmation of some of the previously rumoured guest characters. For now, this includes Hatsune Miku, Ichiban Kasuga (Yakuza: Like A Dragon), and Joker (Persona). Some familiar faces from the Minecraft universe including Steve, Alex and Creeper will also join the game's Season Pass.

Sega will also be offering a digital deluxe edition featuring content from Sonic Prime, the Season Pass and more for $79.99 / £69.99. And along with this will be a physical collector's edition via Limited Run Games, priced at $249.99.