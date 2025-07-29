Nintendo has been rolling out regular firmware updates since the Switch 2 launched in June, and now before the end July, it's released another one.

According to the official patch notes on Nintendo's support page, this is another stability update. It's available for the original Switch as well and bumps the firmware up to 20.3.0. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo:

Ver. 20.3.0 (Released July 28, 2025)

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

If we find out what's going on behind the scenes, we'll provide an update. Alongside this update, Nintendo has also released a new game for the SNES digital library, and it makes use of mouse support (including Joy-Con 2 mouse mode). Nintendo also added to mouse support to a few other games in the same library.