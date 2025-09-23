Accessory manufacturer Genki (which got into a wee bit of trouble with Nintendo recently) has teased two upcoming products: the ShadowCast 3 and the Covert Dock 3.

The ShadowCast 3 is the next iteration of – you guessed it – the ShadowCast 2, which allowed users to connect their Switch to a laptop or iPad for accessible gaming and capture on the go. It came with its limitations, with a recommended capture quality of 1080p60 for the best results. As such, while we can't confirm for definite right now, it seems reasonable to assume the ShadowCast 3 will allow for 4K capture at 60fps – perfect for the Switch 2, then.

Meanwhile, the Covert Dock 3 is the new iteration of... oh, you get it. This thing is pretty nifty and would essentially bundle a 4K HDMI dock into a portable console charger, allowing you to connect your Switch in its handheld configuration to a TV without the need for a full-size dock. Sadly, the second version isn't compatible with the Switch 2, so that's presumably where the Covert Dock 3 comes into play.

Genki has released a Kickstarter page for the two products which will go live within days at this point. Price has not yet been confirmed, but an initial image at least gives us a good glimpse at what each product will look like. The Covert Dock 3 is on the left and looks remarkably similar to the Dock 2, albeit with a new colour scheme, while the ShadowCast 3 on the right is a pretty significant departure from the previous version.

We'll keep an eye out for more details on these new products and let you know as soon as we hear more.