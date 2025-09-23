ShadowCast 3 / Covert Dock 3
Image: Genki - Human Things

Accessory manufacturer Genki (which got into a wee bit of trouble with Nintendo recently) has teased two upcoming products: the ShadowCast 3 and the Covert Dock 3.

The ShadowCast 3 is the next iteration of – you guessed it – the ShadowCast 2, which allowed users to connect their Switch to a laptop or iPad for accessible gaming and capture on the go. It came with its limitations, with a recommended capture quality of 1080p60 for the best results. As such, while we can't confirm for definite right now, it seems reasonable to assume the ShadowCast 3 will allow for 4K capture at 60fps – perfect for the Switch 2, then.

Meanwhile, the Covert Dock 3 is the new iteration of... oh, you get it. This thing is pretty nifty and would essentially bundle a 4K HDMI dock into a portable console charger, allowing you to connect your Switch in its handheld configuration to a TV without the need for a full-size dock. Sadly, the second version isn't compatible with the Switch 2, so that's presumably where the Covert Dock 3 comes into play.

Genki has released a Kickstarter page for the two products which will go live within days at this point. Price has not yet been confirmed, but an initial image at least gives us a good glimpse at what each product will look like. The Covert Dock 3 is on the left and looks remarkably similar to the Dock 2, albeit with a new colour scheme, while the ShadowCast 3 on the right is a pretty significant departure from the previous version.

We'll keep an eye out for more details on these new products and let you know as soon as we hear more.

What are your early thoughts on the ShadowCast 3 and Covert Dock 3?