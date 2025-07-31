Gulikit has announced the 'Elves 2', a new wireless controller for the Switch and Switch 2 touted as the first third-party controller to offer 'wake-up' support for Switch 2.

Available in Coral Red and Translucent Black, the Elves 2 is a different proposition from its 'Pro' variant, (which is already available - you can check out our full review for all the details). The new model is missing a few key features, such as APG recording and custom thumbstick sensitivity, but it's still got gyro support, three levels of rumble intensity, and those all-important Hall Effect analogue sticks with removable caps.

The Elves 2 is priced at $29.99 and is available from Amazon now in the US and Japan, with Europe to follow "soon". Select global retailers will also offer the pad, though pricing may vary depending on region.

"We’re proud to be the first controller brand globally to support wake-up functionality on the Switch 2 at launch," said Gulikit in its press release.

Here's an overview of the pad's key features:

- Retro-Inspired Ergonomics:

Shaped after the Sega Genesis controller for comfortable, fatigue-free play. Compact and lightweight for gaming on the go. - World-First Switch 2 Wake-Up Support:

Instantly wake up your Switch 2 from sleep mode—GuliKit is the first controller brand to offer this feature out of the box. - Dual Hall Effect Joysticks:

Drift-free performance with 2200-level high precision and long-lasting durability. - Advanced Haptics with Asymmetric Dual-Rotor Motors:

Three levels of responsive vibration feedback for immersive gameplay, similar to Xbox's tactile feel. - Universal Compatibility:

Works seamlessly with Switch 2, Switch, Windows, iOS, and Android. - Classic Floating D-Pad:

Perfect for fighting games, with precise actuation and fast combo execution. - Pro-Level Input:

Tactile triggers and silent conductive rubber buttons for fast, responsive, and comfortable control. - Wired & Wireless Modes:

Choose between Bluetooth (730Hz polling rate) or wired (1000Hz) connections for ultra-low latency.

