Genki — which recently made headlines by settling a lawsuit with Nintendo after it showcased 3D-printed mockups of the Switch 2 during CES 2025 — has supported the arrival of the new hybrid console with a selection of accessories and cases. The Dual Wield ($39.99) follows the Force Field 2, Attack Vector and Sleeper Case, and offers a means of charging four Joy-Con 2 controllers at once.

This isn't a new or groundbreaking concept, of course; we saw similar controller charging docks during the original Switch's lifespan. These products certainly have their uses, especially if you have one Switch 2 console but multiple Joy-Con for local multiplayer sessions, but is this worth the $40 asking price?

The Dual Wield certainly ticks all of the boxes when it comes to basic functionality. It consists of the charging dock (which is powered by a USB-A to USB-C cable, included in the bundle) and a pair of 'Delta' Joy-Con controller grips. These can charge your Joy-Con in two ways: there's a USB-C port on the top and a charging port on the bottom, which magnetically interfaces with the dock.

When charging on the dock, you'll see a pair of red LEDs light up for each Joy-Con – these turn to green once each Joy-Con is at full capacity. To eject the Delta grip, you press the button in front.

So far, so good, right? Sadly, the Delta grips themselves leave a little to be desired. It's not that they're uncomfortable to use – in fact, I'd go as far as to say they offer decent ergonomics when it comes to long play sessions. The bigger issue is that there's a lot of 'flex' on each Joy-Con, and it's actually possible to pull them off the grip without too much effort.

While a good, hard yank will also dislodge the Joy-Con from the official grip, it's much easier with Genki's offering. Nintendo's grips also avoid the 'flex' issue by including built-in prongs, which are what your hands grip during play. With the Genki Delta grip, you're mostly holding onto the Joy-Con themselves rather than the grip, hence the worrying amount of movement.

I also don't like how hard it is to see the Joy-Con's LED lights through the dark, transparent casing of the Delta grip. The light is dim, and it's sometimes hard to make out if the Joy-Con are switched on.

Ultimately, the Genki Dual Wield isn't a total miss; the Delta grips are comfortable to use, and the dock itself looks attractive enough to integrate into most AV setups. My biggest gripe is how unstable the Joy-Con feel when they're attached to that Delta; Nintendo's official grip is far superior.

Dock and Delta grips look nice enough

Delta grips are comfortable to use for long periods

Allows you to charge four Joy-Con at once Joy-Con don't feel secure enough on the Delta grip

Nintendo's official grip, with its built-in handles, is superior

Hard to make out the Joy-Con LEDs when attached to the Delta grip

Not Bad 6/10

