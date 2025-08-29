Now that the Switch 2 has been in our hands for a while, I'm sure we've all come to realise two universal truths about Nintendo's hybrid system: A) it needs protection, and B), the battery life could be a lot better.

Thankfully, accessory maker Genki has you covered on both counts with two of its next Switch 2-focused products: the Force Field 2 And Energy Pack.

We're covering both in this dual-review.

Genki Force Field 2 Review

We've already covered several of the best Switch 2 cases on this very site, but Genki's Force Field 2 (£25 / $29.99 on its own, £35 / $39.99 with the Travel Cover) is somewhat unique in this field; like the Dbrand Switch 2 Killswitch, it's not a carry case you place the console inside when it's not in use, but a clip-on shell which is intended to remain in situ during gameplay.

The case is fashioned from smoky plastic and clips onto the back of the Switch 2 with the minimum of fuss. It's designed to offer lightweight protection during use but comes with some additional benefits – for example, there are ergonomic bulges on the back of the case that make the console easier to hold. I genuinely found that my Switch 2 was a lot more comfortable to use over prolonged periods as a result.

Thanks to its hinge system, the Force Field 2's sides can be opened up to grant access to the Joy-Con 2, revealing another cool feature – there's space for two game cards, one on each side. This doesn't quite make up for the fact that many other carry cases offer storage for multiple cards, but it's still a neat bonus. My only complaint is that the fit is really tight, and it often feels like the cartridge is going to break as you unclip it from the slot. This will almost certainly ease up over time, but it's worth mentioning nonetheless.

Once in place, the Force Field 2 leaves all of your buttons and ports clear, making them easy to reach – even the kickstand can be deployed without any issue as there's an aperture allowing access. It's also possible to dock your Switch 2 without removing the Force Field 2, although it's quite a snug fit.

The Force Field 2 is available on its own or with the optional Travel Cover. This clips over the front of the console, covering the screen and controls – as well as the shoulder triggers – preventing them from being pressed during transit. The only hole on this cover is located on the bottom, and it allows you to charge your Switch 2 while the case is in place.

While many people want their Switch 2 consoles to be protected by a carry case which is soft on the inside and hard on the outside, the Force Field 2 relies on a tough, unibody design to prevent damage. According to Genki, this approach "distributes force evenly during drops", but I'm not entirely sure the Force Field 2 is capable of offering the same level of protection as, say, Genki's "virtually indestructible" Sleeper Case – and I'm not brave enough to perform a drop test! Another thing to note is that because this isn't a 'zipped' case, like the official Nintendo option, you're going to get dust and other gunk drifting in over time.

Still, it does provide some protection, at least, and has the added bonus of improving the ergonomics of the console itself. There's also an Apple MagSafe-style ring on the rear, which will lead us neatly into the second part of this double review.

Thin, lightweight protection

Makes the console easier to grip

Storage for two game cards

You can still dock your Switch 2 without removing the case Might not offer as much protection as a traditional carry case

Game card slots are a bit tight

You'll need to clean regularly to prevent dust build up

Good 7/10

Genki Energy Pack Review

The Energy Pack (£59 / $69.99) is a 10,000mAh capacity fast-charging battery that can deliver power to Switch 2 and any other device which charges over USB-C – that includes the Steam Deck and even your smartphone.

It attaches to the aforementioned MagSafe ring on the Force Field 2 (and Attack Vector) and connects to your Switch 2 using the bundled USB-C-to-USB-C cable, which is the perfect length for reaching either of the console's ports. This means you can effectively triple the battery life of your Switch 2 while you're on the move.

Constructed from CNC aluminium and boasting a real-time "digital dashboard" which gives you information on charging speed, remaining capacity and temperature, the Energy Pack works really well with the Force Field 2. The MagSafe connection is pretty strong, and it's the easiest thing in the world to simply bolt it onto the rear of the case and hook up the cable. Having said that, it does add quite a bit of weight to the console, and, if you're not careful, you can accidentally knock it during gameplay, causing it to fall off.

The aluminium body helps with heat dissipation, according to Genki, and there's a rubberised texture on the top so that when you lay your console down on a table, it doesn't scratch the Energy Pack's shell.

Another plus is that, thanks to Qi2 wireless charging compatibility, the Energy Pack works with Apple smartphones without the need for a charging cable. You just drop it onto your phone's MagSafe connector, and it starts charging. This is a real bonus for iPhone owners, as the official MagSafe Battery Pack has a lower capacity, lacks the real-time display and cost $99 at launch (it has since been discontinued and can be picked up for less than that, however).

If you don't have a MagSafe-compatible case on your Switch 2, you can affix one of the three MagSafe rings included with the Energy Pack to get the same effect. This does mean you're applying the ring directly to the rear of your Switch 2's case, which might make some people feel uneasy.

Triple your Switch 2's stamina

Works with other devices, including Steam Deck and iPhone

Real-time display keeps you updated Adds a fair bit of weight to your Switch 2

Easy to accidentally knock during use