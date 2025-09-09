At the start of the year, as the hype around Switch 2 was beginning to reach fever pitch, accessory manufacturer Genki began to prematurely advertise its products for the then-upcoming console. Perhaps most notably, it showcased 3D-printed mockups of the Switch 2 during CES 2025 before broadcasting its own 'Direct' on the same day Nintendo revealed all regarding its new console.

Nintendo, as you can imagine, wasn't best pleased about having its plans revealed early, and proceeded to file a lawsuit against Genki, claiming that the latter had "demoed and promoted unauthorised purported mockups and renderings of the Nintendo Switch 2 and its accessories". It also claimed Genki violated its trademarks by using names similar to the Switch, e.g. Glitch and Glitch 2.

Now, according to official court documents (thanks, OatmealDome), Nintendo and Genki have reached a settlement, with Genki required to pay an undisclosed amount of damages.

A key segment of the document reads:

"Defendant (Genki) represents and attests that it did not obtain access to any of Plaintiff’s (Nintendo) property (e.g., including but not limited to an unreleased Switch 2 or any documents, files, consoles, or accessories relating thereto) prior to the Plaintiff’s First Look Trailer or official launch of the Switch 2. "The parties have resolved Plaintiff’s claims in this action pursuant to a separate confidential settlement agreement (the “Agreement”) that operates in conjunction with this Final Judgment and Permanent Injunction (“Consent Judgment”)."

As part of the agreement, Genki is required to refrain from using any logos or names that might be deemed confusingly similar to that of Nintendo's. It's also prohibited from using the terms 'Glitch', 'Glitch 2', 'Genki Direct', and 'Genki Indirect' when advertising its products, and indeed, if you head to the company's website right now, you'll see no mention of any of these.

Genki must also refrain from using specific colour schemes in its packaging and marketing that may be deemed too similar to Nintendo's core identity. Essentially, Genki needs to ensure that consumers are fully aware of its status as an unlicensed manufacturer.

Another win for Nintendo then, and let's be honest, who here didn't see this coming?