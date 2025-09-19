Physical copies of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (which aren't meant to be available to the public until 25th September 2025) have reportedly "leaked" upcoming Season Pass and DLC collaborations.

If you don't want any spoilers, you might want to navigate away from this page now. Right, with this out of the way, according to fan site The Sonic Stadium, Capcom's Mega Man series will be featured in the Season Pass, filling the "last paid DLC" collab slot.

The Sonic Stadium: "Corroborated by three separate leaks including a video sent exclusively to us via an anonymous source, the confirmation came via an insert found in leaked physical copies of the game. The insert features a QR code that leads to the game's pre-order page, and advertises the Sonic Prime characters and all six season pass franchises including Mega Man."

Along with this, the back of the box art shows an image of NiGHTS alongside the Persona and Yakuza: Like A Dragon reps. If Sega shares an official update about the next collaboration and free guest character, we'll be sure to let you know.

You can see the previously announced characters, Season Pass collabs and DLC updates on the way to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds in our guide. This title will launch for the Switch on 25th September 2025, with the Switch 2 version coming at a later date. There'll also be a paid upgrade available for existing Switch owners.