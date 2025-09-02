The Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Open Network Test wrapped up last weekend, but it looks like we won't have to wait long before we get to go hands on with the blue blur's upcoming racer again ahead of launch.

SEGA capped off the test period by sharing that a free demo will be heading our way at some point in mid-September, with "more info coming soon".

Details are still pretty slim, but the company could reveal that the demo will be an "offline single-player experience only", so don't expect to be speeding around the track with your pals again before launch.

And that launch is really rather close. CrossWorlds is set to arrive on Switch 1 on 25th September, with the Switch 2 version following at a later date in 2025. We have to assume that the demo will arrive at least a week before launch to give people adequate time to try before they buy, so keep an eye out for more details in the coming weeks.

The Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Open Network Test has officially ended! Thank you everyone for participating! And in case you missed it... A single-player demo will be released in mid-September! We hope you keep coming back for more races! ✨ Pre-order: racecrossworlds.com — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic-official.bsky.social) 2025-09-02T05:15:29.884Z

In case you missed it, CrossWorlds is already racking up an impressive roster of crossover racers, with even more to come. Across the game's DLC and future upgrades, the likes of SpongeBob SquarePants, Pac-Man, Persona 5's Joker and more will be joining Sonic and co. on the track — just don't expect them to be all that chatty...