Sega has hyped up Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds as having the "largest" roster ever in a Sonic Racing game. It's set to include characters from across the Sega Universe, but it seems there could be even more surprises on the way...

Ahead of the Summer Games Fest, a new leak has reportedly emerged and it's revealed a possible cameo racer. According to footage circulating online, the new Sonic Racing entry will feature...spoiler alert...a playable version of SpongeBob SquarePants. Yep, the Nickelodeon character who lives in a pineapple under the sea.

In the clip doing the rounds online, you can see SpongeBob racing around the track on Extreme Gear while performing tricks and collecting rings. This is allegedly an early build of the game, which could explain why there's no icon for him on the map or voice dialogue.

If this wasn't already a lot to take in, the same source behind the supposed leak has also named-dropped other potential collabs including series like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Minecraft, and Hatsune Miku.

This does sound a bit wild, but many Sonic fans are already convinced based on some of the collaborations in the blue blur's past racing outings. For now, though, it's probably best to take everything mentioned here with a massive grain of salt. And even if this is based on a development build, not everything may necessarily make the final cut.