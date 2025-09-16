Hollow Knight: Silksong just got its first post-release patch last week — one which actually nerfed the difficulty of a few early game bosses — but Team Cherry is almost ready to put out a second one.

This time around, however, it's all about bug fixes (haaa...) and tweaks to Tools. Sharing the details on Steam, the developer has detailed what these entail, with many of them focusing on enemies accidentally going out-of-bounds and certain Tools not doing the right amount of damage or not working as intended.

While fans should "Expect a few more additions and tweaks before full release", for now, it looks like this patch will be forgoing any more difficulty tweaks. That's not to say Team Cherry won't add any more later down the line, of course, but for now, things are staying as they are.

Currently, there's not a release date for the patch, but we imagine it'll drop in the next week or two.

If you're curious, here are the current patch notes:

Patch Notes

- Added Dithering effect option in Advanced video settings. Reduces colour banding but can slightly soften the appearance of foreground assets. Defaults to 'Off'.

- Updated Herald's Wish achievement description to clarify that players must both complete the wish and finish the game.

- Fixed Savage Beastfly in Far Fields sometimes remaining below the lava.

- Fixed rare cases of Shrine Guardian Seth getting out of bounds during battle.

- Added catch to prevent Lugoli sometimes flying off screen and not returning during battle.

- Further reduced chance of Silk Snippers getting stuck out of bounds in Chapel of the Reaper battle.

- Fixed various instances of dying to bosses while killing them causing death sequences to play messily or out of sync.

- Fixed Shaman Binding into a bottom transition causing a softlock.

- Cocoon positions in some locations updated to prevent it spawning in inaccessible areas.

- Fixed Liquid Lacquer courier delivery not being accessible in Steel Soul mode.

- Fixed some NPCs not correctly playing cursed hint dialogues in certain instances.

- Fixed Pondcatcher Reed not being able to fly away after singing.

- Fixed Verdania memory orbs sometimes replaying layered screen-edge burst effects.

- Fixed the break counter not working for certain multihitter tools eg Conchcutter.

- Fixed Volt Filament damage multiplier not applying for certain Silk Skills.

- Fixed Cogflies and Wisps inappropriately targeting Skullwings.

- Fixed Cogflies incorrectly resetting their HP to full on scene change.

- Fixed Curveclaw always breaking on the first hit after being deflected.

- Fixed Plasmium Phial and Flea Brew sometimes not restoring as intended at benches.

- Various other smaller tweaks and fixes.

We'll be sure to let you know when the next patch drops for Silksong. In the meantime, we published our review of the game yesterday, so check that out.

Let us know how you're getting on in Silksong in the comments.