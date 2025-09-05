We're finally ready to ascend — Hollow Knight: Silksong is out now, and Pharloom is ready and waiting to be explored.

Just like Hollow Knight, Team Cherry has stuffed its second game with tons of challenges, hidden collectibles, and a whole bunch of news systems for you to dig into. And as we got the game at the very same time you lovely readers did, our full review won't be ready for a few days yet.

So, this walkthrough will be your one-stop shop on all things Hollow Knight: Silksong, helping you to get every single Tool, explore the entire map, and how to complete all the Quests.

Note: This guide is a work in progress and we'll be updating this as we discover more of what Silksong has to offer.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Guides

There are a lot of hidden secrets and challenges awaiting in Silksong, so we've broken up all the important aspects to help you sew up what you're looking for.

Walkthrough

Pharloom's huge map and large roster of bosses make up the bulk of Silksong, so if you're looking for some general game-progressing tips, you'll want to dive into the following:

Complete Map (Coming soon!)

For those who want to see the map, or just try and find an area they may have missed, we'll be putting together a full map of Pharloom, along with maps for each area in Silksong, right here.

With over 40 bosses to fights, you'll probably want to know where to find each of these and what they give, especially the optional fights. We'll be listing every single boss fight in this guide, while tougher challenges may receive their own sections.

Hornet has access to many more tools (literally) than The Knight; gone is the nail and gone are charms, it's time to look at all the Tools, Crests, and Skills the princess of Hallownest has access to.

All Cloak Upgrades (Coming soon!)

Hornet's cloak comes in handy while she's exploring Pharloom, and she can modify it thanks to the help of those handy with a thread and needle. Here's every Cloak Upgrade you'll find in-game.

Embracing the true Metroidvania experience, Hornet can now equip subweapons and passive upgrades known as Tools. We've got a list of every single Tool in the game right here.

Crest Guide - All Crest Locations & Effects

Crests are a new equippable resource that determine some of Hornet's skills and abilities. We'll go over just what they're for and how to best utilise them.

Hornet needs to keep her needle sharp, and she can do that by upgrading her main weapon. It'll take a while to find, but we'll be covering where to find those much-needed needle upgrades.



With Hornet's more acrobatic combat style, she has a range of attacks and skills she can learn as she progresses through Pharloom. Here, we'll go over what these are and how to get them.

Quests

Silksong introduces a whole Quest system to keep Hornet occupied between the various towns across the kingdom. Here's a host of optional adventures for you to get stuck into.

All Quests (Coming soon!)

We'll be curating a complete list of every quest in Hollow Knight: Silksong right here, along with what town to find them in.

Grubs? Old news. Fleas? Well, now you're talking. You can gather up a host of fleas to embark on a pilgrimage, so here's where to find every single flea hiding in Pharloom.

Collectibles

If you're looking for upgrades on Health, Silk, and more, then we've got the location of every single collectible Mask and Spool Fragment in this section.

Mask Shard Locations

Health is very important, so you'll want to find some masks to increase Hornet's max HP. This guide covers the location of every single Mask Shard in Silksong.

Spool Fragment Locations (Coming soon!)

Like The Knight's magic upgrades, Hornet can increase the amount of silk she can hold with Spool Fragments. Here's where you'll find these.

General Tips & FAQs

If this is your first time playing a Hollow Knight game, or you just need some general advice and a general idea of how long Silksong is, then we've got some common questions (and answers) for you below.

