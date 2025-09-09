Team Cherry has announced the first patch for Hollow Knight: Silksong, bringing a solid selection of fixes and improvements to the newly-released game (thanks, Eurogamer).

Due for launch "mid next week", one key aspect of the patch is that it will actually nerf the game's difficulty in certain areas – primarily relating to two early boss encounters and a reduction in damage from the 'Sandcarver' enemy.

Prices for certain items will also be decreased, while certain rosary rewards will see a slight bump.

Let's check out the full patch notes:

- Fixed situation where players could remain cloakless after Slab escape sequence.

- Fixed wish Infestation Operation often not being completable during the late game.

- Fixed wish Beast in the Bells not being completable when Bell Beast is summoned at the Bilewater Bellway during the late game.

- Fixed getting stuck floating after down-bouncing on certain projectiles.

- Fixed courier deliveries sometimes being inaccessible in Act 3.

- Fixed craft bind behaving incorrectly when in memories.

- Fixed Lace tool deflect soft-lock at start of battle in Deep Docks.

- Fixed Silk Snippers in Chapel of the Reaper sometimes getting stuck out of bounds.

- Fixed Claw Mirrors leaving Hornet inverted if taking damage during a specific moment while binding.

- Fixed Snitch Pick not giving rosaries and shell shards as intended.

- Removed float override input (down + jump, after player has Faydown Cloak).

- Slight difficulty reduction in early game bosses Moorwing and Sister Splinter.

- Reduction in damage from Sandcarvers.

- Slight increase in pea pod collider scale.

- Slight reduction in mid-game Bellway and Bell Bench prices.

- Slight increase in rosary rewards from relics and psalm cylinders.

- Increase in rosary rewards for courier deliveries.

- Various additional fixes and tweaks.

After years of waiting, Silksong finally released on the Switch and Switch 2 on 4th September 2025, with its highly-anticipated release causing the Switch eShop to effectively crash under the weight of expectant buyers.

Our review is in the works and will be available soon, but for the time being, if you're struggling with the game at all, then be sure to check out our walkthrough for a range of tips and item locations.