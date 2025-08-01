Switch 2 numbers were always going to dominate Nintendo's latest quarterly financial report, but the Switch 1 is still chugging along, too. In fact, with another quarter under its belt, the OG hybrid is edging ever closer to the DS' lifetime sales.

At the latest count, the Switch 1 has sold 153.10 million units, putting it within touching distance of the DS' 154.02 million and the title of the best-selling Nintendo system of all time. It only managed 0.98 million sales in the last quarter (a 53.5% decrease on the same period last year), but there was always going to be a notable slowdown once Switch 2 hit the market.

Here's how the sales break down across the three Switch models:

Switch OLED - 520,000

Switch Lite - 230,000

Switch - 220,000

While surpassing the DS would put the Switch on Nintendo's podium of all-time sellers, it will still have some way to go if it is to ever overtake the PlayStation 2's 160+ million units sold — which, let's not forget, got a generous five million boost from PlayStation's ex-CEO Jim Ryan last year.

The big 160 feels a long way off for the Switch 1 (Nintendo only forecasts an additional 4.5 million hardware sales for the system in FY 2026), but we'd be surprised if we're not looking at a new Nintendo gold medallist in the next one or two financial reports.