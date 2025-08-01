Switch OLED / DS
Switch 2 numbers were always going to dominate Nintendo's latest quarterly financial report, but the Switch 1 is still chugging along, too. In fact, with another quarter under its belt, the OG hybrid is edging ever closer to the DS' lifetime sales.

At the latest count, the Switch 1 has sold 153.10 million units, putting it within touching distance of the DS' 154.02 million and the title of the best-selling Nintendo system of all time. It only managed 0.98 million sales in the last quarter (a 53.5% decrease on the same period last year), but there was always going to be a notable slowdown once Switch 2 hit the market.

Here's how the sales break down across the three Switch models:

  • Switch OLED - 520,000
  • Switch Lite - 230,000
  • Switch - 220,000
Nintendo financial report Q1 FY2026
While surpassing the DS would put the Switch on Nintendo's podium of all-time sellers, it will still have some way to go if it is to ever overtake the PlayStation 2's 160+ million units sold — which, let's not forget, got a generous five million boost from PlayStation's ex-CEO Jim Ryan last year.

The big 160 feels a long way off for the Switch 1 (Nintendo only forecasts an additional 4.5 million hardware sales for the system in FY 2026), but we'd be surprised if we're not looking at a new Nintendo gold medallist in the next one or two financial reports.

Do you reckon Switch 1's lifetime will overtake the DS by the next financial report? Will it ever catch the PS2? Share your predictions in the comments.

