To send off Nintendo's recent Partner Showcase, Square Enix announced some new projects, and one of them happened to be the brand new HD-2D title The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales.

This is an action RPG where the combat will take place in real-time instead of the usual turn-based battles you might be used to in certain other titles. It's also developed by Team Asano (the developers behind series like Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default).

In case you missed it, a demo is now available on the Switch 2 and multiple other platforms, and Square Enix has issued a reminder about this along with some information about what to expect if you haven't already played it:

This ‘Debut Demo’ is designed to give you a sense of the exploration and action you’ll experience in the game, so expect plenty of crunchy combat, spooky caves and all kinds of secrets hidden around. See a crackable wall? Blow it to smithereens with a bomb and you might discover a Secret Treasure Route- a small dungeon you can explore for valuable rewards. Perhaps you’ll find a Shrine of Life - these optional challenges put your combat and traversal skills to the test. Perhaps you’ll find valuable loot like magicite or money. Always remember - this is a game that rewards the curious. Or, you could follow the quest markers and delve into a deadly swamp, and the Unexplored Ruins beneath. This multi-level dungeon is full of dangers - so be sure to use everything you’ve learned to find your way through.

There's also a survey where you can share your thoughts about what you've experienced so far, which the developer will use to "help make the final game even better". It includes questions like why you decided to play the game, how you found out about it, the difficulty you played on, and there are also some written responses.

You can find out more about this new game in our previous post here on Nintendo Life. The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales launches in 2026.