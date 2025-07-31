Intrepid adventurers, if you've been holding off on playing Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and have a Switch 2, today's news might come as a nice little incentive.

Announced during the Japanese Nintendo Direct, Square Enix has dropped a free performance update for the excellent turn-based RPG. The update adds a new option in the game's Display settings, as well as gives the game an overall resolution bump. Oh, and it's out right now.

Now, you can choose between Performance Mode, where the game will run at 60fps but with slightly blurrier visuals (but much better than they are on Switch 1), or Graphics Mode, which gives you some gorgeously crisp visuals at the cost of the game running at 30fps. You can find details on the update on the official website.

That's not the only Dragon Quest news for today, however. We also got a brand new trailer for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, which is coming to Switch 1 and Switch 2 on 30th October.

One thing previous trailers have teased is the addition of a new character to Dragon Quest II, and we now know who that is — the Princess of Cannock. That means they're more than likely the sister to one of the other party members, the Prince of Cannock.

An English version of the trailer dropped earlier, so have a watch.

Unlike the free performance update for DQIII, I & II is getting a native Switch 2 version alongside the Switch 1 release. So far, Square Enix has said there will be no upgrade path to the Switch 2 version, which is also a Game Key-Card release.

It does look good though, and at least from the Japanese Partner Showcase, it looks smooth as butter on Switch 2.

Will you be diving back into Dragon Quest III today? Have thoughts on the new I & II trailer? Raise your sword in the comments.