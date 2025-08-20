Apart from the news Sonic is doing a collab with Pac-Man, Sega has also announced it's running an 'Open Network Test' for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

This test will take place later this month on 29th August 2025 and runs until 1st September 2025. This time, it invites Switch users as well as players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC to participate. This will allow players to "race as Sonic and friends for free" ahead of the game's launch next month.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds launches digitally and physically on 25th September 2025, with the Switch 2 version scheduled to launch in the "holiday 2025" window, and a physical release for this platform arriving in "early 2026". There's also a paid upgrade path available for owners of the existing Switch version, which will carry over content and progress.