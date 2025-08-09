The Drag x Drive 'Global Jam' demo event gets underway for Switch Online subscribers this weekend, and as part of this, Nintendo has announced the developers will be joining in on the fun.

You'll apparently be able to take them during this event, which runs between 9th August and 10th August, 2025. They'll have "distinct names and outfits", so you should be able to spot them on the court.

Nintendo of America: In addition, the Drag x Drive development team will be participating in this weekend’s Global Jam at the following times:

・August 9, 5pm PT - 9pm PT

・August 10, 9am PT - 1pm PT Keep an eye out for their distinct names and outfits and see if you can keep up!

Nintendo has also shared a recording of the development team in an exhibition match (see below), showing off some advanced moves which you can try out for yourself.

Once again, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership and access to a Switch 2 to join this demo event. The full game is scheduled to launch next week on 14th August 2025 for $19.99 / £16.99.