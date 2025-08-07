It's a new month, and it means we're slowly getting closer to the release of another Switch game upgrade for the Switch 2.

Yes, apart from EA's update to Apex Legends this week, later this month Nintendo will also be launching Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World. In case you missed it, this version will feature improved graphics and frame rate, and can only be played on the Switch 2.

Obviously, you'll also get a brand new story, which will be made accessible right after the first area has been completed. Much more has also been detailed in a new video published by Nintendo earlier this week.

This Switch 2 version will arrive on 28th August 2025. So, will you be getting it? Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments.

Will you be getting Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Switch 2? Yes, I'm buying the full game on Switch 2 I'm going the upgrade path I'll be sticking with the original game on Switch No, I'm not interested Will you be getting Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Switch 2? (421 votes) Yes, I'm buying the full game on Switch 2 16 % I'm going the upgrade path 64 % I'll be sticking with the original game on Switch 8 % No, I'm not interested 12 %