Nintendo has released a brand new overview trailer for the catchily-titled Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World, and it has given us our first look at a new batch of Mouthful Mode transformations.

We first locked eyes on Spring Mouth way back at the game's Switch 2 reveal, but Gear Mouth and Sign Mouth are completely new! Gear Mouth gives Kirb some sweet rolling abilities, granting him the power to stick to walls and roll across moving platforms with ease. Sign Mouth, meanwhile, turns the pink puffball into a makeshift sledge for top-speed downhill racing. Side note: we're a little bit in love with Sign Mouth.

Outside of these newbies, the trailer provides a bit of clarity on the game's Star-Crossed World expansion, making clear that you'll be able to dive right in after you've finished the first area. It also highlights the new Colosseum mode, Ultimate Cup Z - EX, which looks to provide a more challenging Boss Rush for those after an extra slice of difficulty.

We're also pleased to see the confirmation that the Switch 2's improved graphics and faster frame rates will be put to good use in the main game and not just the expansion — we're looking at you, Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV.

Remember, this one arrives on Switch 2 on 28th August as both a stand-alone purchase and an upgrade pack.