Masahiro Sakurai's latest project Kirby Air Riders soars onto the Switch 2 at some point later this year.

While we haven't heard all that much about it since the initial announcement in April, the game has reportedly been rated in Saudi Arabia recently – receiving an age rating in this location of "7 and above" (via My Nintendo News).

Sakurai did provide a small update about this title earlier in July, mentioning how it was "shaping up to be something great". This also happened to be timed in with the 22nd anniversary of the original GameCube title Kirby Air Ride.

The classification for this title hopefully means a release isn't too far away. If this new Kirby racer does make its 2025 window, it will join other racing games like Mario Kart World and Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

Other Nintendo releases coming to the Switch this year include titles like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and the Koei Tecmo project Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, which was featured during this week's Partner Direct.