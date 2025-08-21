After a restart, delays and an incredibly long wait, it appears Retro Studios' anticipated release Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has finally been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board.

As highlighted on the official Nintendo website in the US, it appears the game will be 'T' for "Teen". According to the description on the same page, it contains animated blood, violence, and in-game purchases.

Here is ESRB's basic summary of this particular age rating. The guide on its website also goes into detail about "interactive elements" like "in-game purchases" referenced in the rating above.

"Teen - content is generally suitable for ages 13 and up. May contain violence, suggestive themes, crude humor, minimal blood, simulated gambling and/or infrequent use of strong language."

As highlighted by Metroid fan site Shinesparkers, this rating is consistent with the main Metroid Prime games before the fourth entry. This rating has not gone live on ESRB's official website yet, so if we hear any changes or updates to this classification, we'll let you know.

This follows the game being rated in South Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee in July, so hopefully it means an official release date isn't too far away. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is currently targeting a 2025 release. The Switch 2 version will also include enhanced resolution and frame rate, as well as Joy-Con 2 mouse support.

Nintendo's lineup of games for the remainder of this year is already looking quite busy, with the new Pokémon game scheduled for October and Kirby Air Riders now locked in for November.