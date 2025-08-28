The latest boxed charts from Japan are now available thanks to Famitsu, and as expected, Nintendo's first-party line-up for Switch 2 is doing particularly well.

Specifically, Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza remain unchanged at the top, selling a further 30,202 and 8,424 copies respectively. We'd like to see those lifetime sales for Bananza climb a little higher, but it's a solid performance, at least.

The only newcomer this week is Tetsudou Nippon! RealPro Tokyo-Kanagawa! Tokyu Dentetsu Hen at number ten, selling a total of 2,497 units on Switch. In fact, there are no games from either PlayStation or Xbox in the top ten; it's a Nintendo clean sheet!

Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (18th - 24th Aug) Total Unit Sales 1 Mario Kart World Switch 2 30,202 1,620,741 2

Donkey Kong Bananza Switch 2 8,424 275,679 3 Minecraft Switch 7,053 3,982,564 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 5,823 6,422,530 5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 4,222 8,204,107 6 Nintendo Switch Sports Switch 3,845 1,633,691 7 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 3,354 1,375,162 8 Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV Switch 2 3,063 50,654 9 Tamagotchi Plaza Switch 3,041

175,903 10

Tetsudou Nippon! RealPro Tokyo-Kanagawa! Tokyu Dentetsu Hen Switch 2,497

NEW

Figures are down from last time with hardware; mostly because we're looking at one week's worth of sales data instead of two. Regardless, both the Switch and the Switch 2 are absolutely dominating, with the latter sitting pretty at the top with 35,359 units sold.

Combining all three SKUs, Switch sold a total of 17,945 units this week, while the PS5 managed to shift a total of 6,428, which means the Switch wasn't too far off shifting three times as many consoles.

Xbox, meanwhile..? Well, look, they're trying. We can give them that.

(It goes without saying that healthy sales across the board is good for everybody; our jibes toward PlayStation and Xbox is all in good fun.)

Here's the rundown of this week's hardware chart:

Position

Console

Unit Sales (18th - 24th Aug)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

35,359

1,892,123

2



Switch OLED 9,922

9,143,292 3

Switch Lite 5,556

6,642,689

4

PlayStation 5

4,036

5,744,312

5

Switch 2,467 20,138,910

6

PlayStation 5 Pro 1,603

241,196

7

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 789

984,430

8

Xbox Series X 119

321,693

9

Xbox Series S 118 339,349 10

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 50

21,336

11

PlayStation 4

13 7,929,856



What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know down below.


