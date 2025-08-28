The latest boxed charts from Japan are now available thanks to Famitsu, and as expected, Nintendo's first-party line-up for Switch 2 is doing particularly well.
Specifically, Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza remain unchanged at the top, selling a further 30,202 and 8,424 copies respectively. We'd like to see those lifetime sales for Bananza climb a little higher, but it's a solid performance, at least.
The only newcomer this week is Tetsudou Nippon! RealPro Tokyo-Kanagawa! Tokyu Dentetsu Hen at number ten, selling a total of 2,497 units on Switch. In fact, there are no games from either PlayStation or Xbox in the top ten; it's a Nintendo clean sheet!
Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:
Figures are down from last time with hardware; mostly because we're looking at one week's worth of sales data instead of two. Regardless, both the Switch and the Switch 2 are absolutely dominating, with the latter sitting pretty at the top with 35,359 units sold.
Combining all three SKUs, Switch sold a total of 17,945 units this week, while the PS5 managed to shift a total of 6,428, which means the Switch wasn't too far off shifting three times as many consoles.
Xbox, meanwhile..? Well, look, they're trying. We can give them that.
(It goes without saying that healthy sales across the board is good for everybody; our jibes toward PlayStation and Xbox is all in good fun.)
Here's the rundown of this week's hardware chart:
[source famitsu.com]
switch 2 is almost to two million in japan!!!! exciting!!! mario kart worlds numbers are impressive. although i wish bananzas was a little higher. im excited to see what kirby will be next weeks charts! mario party jamboree switch 2 edition has already sold pretty well!
Wonder if Nintendo is happy with the DK sales numbers?
A quieter week compared to the previous ones (not only the previous charts with two weeks combined, also the one before that) but still, love to see all these Switch 1 and 2 games and hardware selling - with Mario Kart World and Switch 2 doing particularly well, of course!
The cross-gen period between the Switch 1 and Switch 2 seems to be pretty healthy and looks like it will probably run a full 2 years
Well, PS5 is still selling with 4K units.
It's quiet week.
Animal Crossing New Horizons being a Switch 2 game is crazy
Nice, Switch 2 will probably pass two million in Japan in the coming weeks! Now I'm curious as to how well the Kirby and the Forgotten Land Switch 2 Edition will sell in the next chart.
Curious to see next week how Kirby and the Forgotten Land NS2 Edition fares. Though knowing Japan, it will do pretty well.
Press F for Microsoft as usual, but this time because only 1 sale separate the Series X and Series S.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Switch 2, eh? Seems even Famitsu is getting a bit confused with all this Switch 2 Editions.
MK8D still thriving!
I wonder how many people there didn't get a Switch and are now dipping into the OG Switch library with a Switch 2. 🤔
@Anti-Matter, why do you always point out PS5 sales? This is a Nintendo news website, sir.
I’m guess it is what you call
Owning a territory
Wow. Switch Lite 5,556 sales and the combined total of PS5 sales is 6,428.
@Pillowpants
It's because I'm not interested to give comment about Switch 1 & 2 sales that really outselling PS5 sales.
It's a great sales, but I felt Switch 1 and 2 were disappointing me from certain reasons after I got PS5.
Switch 1 disappointment from underpowered quality, code in box, partial download, streaming only games.
Switch 2 disappointment from game key card issue, overpriced in every nook & cranny, backward compatibility issue, etc.
Also, it's mentioned the PS5 sales as well on this website Nintendolife so I have rights to give my positive comments about PS5 sales since this article only on Nintendolife, not on PushSquare.
I felt more interested to give support on other console that still deserve for more love and currently I have more hype with PS5 after I purchased Fantasy Life I and bought some DLC for my The Sims 4 on PS5.
Side note, I still like my Switch V1 I bought in year 2017 but if I compared with my PS5, PS5 is way much better machine to play my 3rd party kids games than on Switch 1.
Switch 2 doesn't look like the right machine I want to play at the moment until I see the revision with better battery life, more games released in proper game card (hell no to game key card) and new Animal Crossing for Switch 2.
Playstation and Xbox are non existent.
You love to see it.
I'm a bit sad that Donkey Kong Bananza isn't selling more... I've put over 50 hours into that game and loved every minute of it. One of my top 5 favourite games of all time.
The hardware dominance is insane, though. The Japanese really do prefer a handheld system, don't they?
@Oldstalk
PlayStation is still exist for me.
Tbf the Series X is a dead console since MS keeps saying how much better the next (last) Xbox will be.
35k + 9k + 5k is 17k ? I`m no matematican , but ...
Sorry : only S1
