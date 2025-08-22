Mario Kart World - Daisy
After a short break, Famitsu has published the estimated Japanese physical game sales chart for the last two weeks, and Mario Kart World is absolutely smashing it.

The Switch 2 launch title put up an additional 144,911 sales between 4th and 17th August, selling more than double what could be mustered by the silver medallist, Donkey Kong Bananza. SEGA's new Demon Slayer affair sticks around in third, and both the Switch 1 and Switch 2 versions of Super Mario Party Jamboree land a spot in the top 10.

We've got just the one new entry this week, with Konami's Gradius Origins making its chart debut at 6th.

Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (4th - 17th Aug) Total Unit Sales
1

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

 144,911 1,595,39
2

Donkey Kong Bananza

Switch 2

 60,200

267,255
3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2

Switch

 38,200 92,691
4 Minecraft

Switch

20,204

 3,975,511
5

Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

Switch 2

19,172

 47,591
6

Gradius Origins

Switch

 18,998 NEW
7

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch

 18,111
 6,416,707
8

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch

 12,575
 8,199,885
9

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Switch

 12,040

1,371,808
10

Tamagotchi Plaza

Switch

 11,265
 172,862

The Switch 2 and Switch 1 dominance that you see in the software chart above carries over to the hardware numbers. Nintendo's latest is still holding onto a commanding lead, with an additional 179,641 sales in the latest two-week period — that big two million milestone is right around the corner.

The Switch 1 systems combine this time for a total of 37,346, while the three PS5 SKUs come in at 17,131. And that's the old Switch!

Here's the rundown of this week's hardware chart:

Position
 Console
 Unit Sales (4th - 17th Aug)
 Lifetime Unit Sales
1
 Switch 2
 179,641
 1,856,764
2

Switch OLED

 18,236

9,133,370
3

Switch Lite

 13,135
 6,637,133
4
 PlayStation 5
 10,631
 5,740,276
5

Switch

5,975

 20,136,443
6

PlayStation 5 Pro

 4,376
 239,593
7

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

 2,124
 983,641
8

Xbox Series X

 351
 321,574
9

Xbox Series S

189

339,231
10

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

 112
 21,286
11
 PlayStation 4

32

 7,929,843

What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know down below.

