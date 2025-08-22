After a short break, Famitsu has published the estimated Japanese physical game sales chart for the last two weeks, and Mario Kart World is absolutely smashing it.

The Switch 2 launch title put up an additional 144,911 sales between 4th and 17th August, selling more than double what could be mustered by the silver medallist, Donkey Kong Bananza. SEGA's new Demon Slayer affair sticks around in third, and both the Switch 1 and Switch 2 versions of Super Mario Party Jamboree land a spot in the top 10.

We've got just the one new entry this week, with Konami's Gradius Origins making its chart debut at 6th.

Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (4th - 17th Aug) Total Unit Sales 1 Mario Kart World Switch 2 144,911 1,595,39 2

Donkey Kong Bananza Switch 2 60,200 267,255 3 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Switch 38,200 92,691 4 Minecraft Switch 20,204 3,975,511 5 Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV Switch 2 19,172 47,591 6 Gradius Origins Switch 18,998 NEW 7

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 18,111

6,416,707

8

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 12,575

8,199,885

9

Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 12,040

1,371,808 10

Tamagotchi Plaza Switch 11,265

172,862



The Switch 2 and Switch 1 dominance that you see in the software chart above carries over to the hardware numbers. Nintendo's latest is still holding onto a commanding lead, with an additional 179,641 sales in the latest two-week period — that big two million milestone is right around the corner.

The Switch 1 systems combine this time for a total of 37,346, while the three PS5 SKUs come in at 17,131. And that's the old Switch!

Here's the rundown of this week's hardware chart:

Position

Console

Unit Sales (4th - 17th Aug)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

179,641

1,856,764

2



Switch OLED 18,236

9,133,370 3

Switch Lite 13,135

6,637,133

4

PlayStation 5

10,631

5,740,276

5

Switch 5,975 20,136,443

6

PlayStation 5 Pro 4,376

239,593

7

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 2,124

983,641

8

Xbox Series X 351

321,574

9

Xbox Series S 189 339,231 10

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 112

21,286

11

PlayStation 4

32 7,929,843



