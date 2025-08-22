After a short break, Famitsu has published the estimated Japanese physical game sales chart for the last two weeks, and Mario Kart World is absolutely smashing it.
The Switch 2 launch title put up an additional 144,911 sales between 4th and 17th August, selling more than double what could be mustered by the silver medallist, Donkey Kong Bananza. SEGA's new Demon Slayer affair sticks around in third, and both the Switch 1 and Switch 2 versions of Super Mario Party Jamboree land a spot in the top 10.
We've got just the one new entry this week, with Konami's Gradius Origins making its chart debut at 6th.
Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:
The Switch 2 and Switch 1 dominance that you see in the software chart above carries over to the hardware numbers. Nintendo's latest is still holding onto a commanding lead, with an additional 179,641 sales in the latest two-week period — that big two million milestone is right around the corner.
The Switch 1 systems combine this time for a total of 37,346, while the three PS5 SKUs come in at 17,131. And that's the old Switch!
Here's the rundown of this week's hardware chart:
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know down below.
As expected but still, love to see it and even more so with those much higher sales for both Mario Kart World and Bananza compared to the previous charts!
Also happy to see Hinokami Chronicles 2 in 3rd, Jamboree in 5th and 9th, Gradius Origins in 6th, 8 Deluxe in 7th, New Horizons in 8th, Tamagotchi Plaza in 10th and last but certainly not least Switch 2 selling the most and that much immediately followed by Switch (as usual OLED in particular) when it comes to the hardware!
With still so many Switch 1 games scheduled to be released, Switch 1 still has plenty of life left for this year and the next.
I find it amazing that Switch 2 has already managed to reach nearly 27% of PS5 (all types) sales in such a short time!
Nintendo just continues to dominate the Japanese charts!
@Erigen It does have plenty of life left in it... I expect sales to continue to slowly decrease of the console but game releases will continue well into 2026. Nintendo is supporting it with a couple of titles into 2026 itself. Expect RPG'S and niche titles, to release on Switch well into 2027, especially in Japan, too.
@JohnnyMind headsup this chart covers 2 weeks as it was a national holiday in Japan last week.
Superb numbers 🙌
That attach rate is insane for MKW…
PS5 was on number 4 with more than 10K unit sold.
Not bad.
PS4 also still selling with 32 units.
Switch 2 sales are higher again, with an average of 90k sales for the last two weeks.
Edit: Just ordered the Japanese version of Fantasy Life i for the PlayStation 5.
@darkswabber Ah, that explains the way higher numbers (the point still stands though as there's an increase compared to the previous charts even if you divide these unit sales of Mario Kart World and Bananza by two) - thanks for pointing that out!
10 thousand over TWO weeks for PS5 is terrible! Switch 2 doing great and Switch 1 combo doing well still too!
MKW numbers are misleading though because most of those sales could be from the bundle.
@somnambulance it’s even higher when you take into consideration this is physical only.
@Anti-Matter PS5 is becoming irrelevant in Japan and the PS6 will do worse. Sony has lost the Japanese market and they have no one to blame but themselves.with Final Fantasy coming to the Switch 2 and other consoles the same day will continue to hurt the PS brand.
10k in two weeks is horrible. That's like saying poor people left on the Titanic saying, "At least the rich people made it out alive."
@Johnny44 yes and no. If people didn't want to buy MKW then the console only SKU is available for them so it's not that misleading like say WiiSports pack in numbers. It would be good to know what percentage of these MKW sales are bundle sales. I can imagine some people have gone the more expensive route to get the physical copy of the game. I'd be interested to know how many. Long live physical!
EDIT: wait these are physical only so does that mean pack in download codes for MKW don't count?! In that case holy mackerel MKW is absolutely killing it in JP.
@michellelynn0976 while I agree I’m not sure the PS6 gen will do as badly if the rumoured handheld comes to fruition.
Sony would do well to go handheld for the Japanese market especially so could see it beating the ps5 quite easily.
@WheresWaveRace Fair point. I got the bundle simply because MKW cost me 40 Euro that way. No way I would have paid 90 for it.
But if digital codes aren’t counted then the figures don’t make sense either because if 179 thousand Switch 2 units were sold and almost 145 thousand MKW sales…..why on earth wouldn’t these people just get the bundle? Seems very unlikely that they all wanted a physical copy that badly!
I had a dream last night that a bunch of DLC tracks for Mario Kart World leaked. One of them was just called "Ohio." 💀
Swtich 1 sales of 37,346 last week make me wonder if it still can become #1 all time. It would likely take some kind of maneuvers perhaps some holiday bundles, or bespoke editions. For instance, I would consider getting my daughter a Tomodachi Life 2 Switch Lite in 2026, since that is pretty much the only Nintendo game she played this year. Everything else is PC/ online with her friends. There was also the price increase in USA, which I suspect will make sales plummet.
Couple of things.
1) It would be interesting to see the split between full fat and region locked SKUs. Kinda odd they don't differentiate.
2) Where are the key-cards? Not a single one in the charts. Hopefully this is a strong signal to publishers outside of Nintendo.
3) Coming into the business end of the year and blimey, if sales are this high already, Q3 is going to historical!
