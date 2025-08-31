After a long wait and multiple delays, Team Cherry's anticipated release Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally releasing next month – and the cost of the eagerly awaited game appears to have been revealed (thanks, Eurogamer).

While it's not an official confirmation, a now-deleted listing on Gamestop that marked the game's price as $20 was spotted by fans of the series.

Many assumed this was merely a placeholder price, but Dealabs leaker Billbil-Kun seems confident it's correct, and has even gone as far as to reveal not only the Steam price but also how much it will be sold for on the rival GOG digital storefront.

The leaker has at least confirmed that the game will sell for under $20 / £20, with the UK price potentially being as low as £16.75 on Steam; the US price is pegged at $19.99.

For the sake of comparison, the original Hollow Knight game is currently available on Nintendo's eShop for $15.00 / £10.99.

Sadly, the Switch and Switch 2 price points haven't been revealed, and Dealabs appears to be confident that, at this point in time, there's no physical version of the game planned – that will almost certainly change post-launch, we'd argue.

If you are wondering if you'll get your money's worth out of this title, the ideas for Silksong have apparently been stacking up for some time, with the team previously mentioning how it could have kept going but ultimately needed to complete the game. In saying this, the developer has already got amibitous plans for additional content.

Hollow Knight: Silksong launches on September 4th, 2025. It's coming to Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.