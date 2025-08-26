Finally receiving a firm release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong is one thing, but to hear that it'll be launching in less than two weeks is something else entirely. Yes, after years of speculation, Silksong has finally been confirmed to launch on the Switch and Switch 2 on 4th September 2025.

Its mere presence is causing other developers and publishers to run scared, with games like Demonschool, Aeterna Lucis, and CloverPit all shifting their release dates to avoid Team Cherry's upcoming behemoth. Demonschool itself had experienced numerous delays during its development, so to see it pushed back yet again will no doubt come as a disappointment to prospective players.

One developer, however, has pledged to stand firm in the face of Silksong, and that's Sword & Axe. Its upcoming sequel, Dark Deity 2, is due to launch on the exact same day as Silksong, but in a recent post on X, the developer states that while the Silksong news was "not as fun for me as I had hoped", there are no plans to delay Dark Deity 2.





And y'know what, fair play. It's a risky move, but fan feedback from the post indicates that many have either already pre-ordered the game or will simply purchase it alongside Silksong on the 4th.

The first Dark Deity wound up being a pretty solid homage to Fire Emblem, earning a respectable 7/10 in our review back in 2022. We said that "the central loop of battling, chatting and levelling up is as compelling as you could ever want it to be, with an interesting story told well and a meaty 20 hours or so of no-frills tactics".