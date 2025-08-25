Update [ ]:

Developer Necrosoft Games has followed up with a brief statement on Bluesky.

Clarifying the reason for the long delay, Necrosoft confirmed that it's more than just Silksong influencing the two month slip, citing Silent Hill f, Final Fantasy Tactics, and the absolutely wild release schedule for October.

"This was not our choice but we understand why the choice was made," the studio states. "We're sorry this is happening."

This was not our choice but we understand why the choice was made. We aren't mad at Ysbryd but at the situation. Dropping the GTA of indie games with 2 weeks notice makes everyone freak out. Ysbryd is being a good partner and paying for the delay. We're sorry this is happening. — Necrosoft Games (@necrosoftgames.com) 2025-08-25T17:34:56.007Z

Original Story: Demonschool can't catch a break, can it? The upcoming tactical RPG, inspired by classic Persona, SMT, and Italian cinema, was due to release on 3rd September 2025, but today, publisher Ysbryd Games has announced that it's pushing Necrosoft Games' release back to 19th November 2025.

Why? One Hollow Knight: Silksong, which is launching the day after Demonschool's previous release date.

In a press release, Ysbryd Games' Brian Kwek says "after much anguished consideration on our part, we’ve made the decision to move the game’s release."

"With 11 years under our belt as an indie publisher, we at Ysbryd Games are reasonably qualified to say that any point of 2025, on balance, has been or will be as brutal as market conditions can get when it comes to releasing a game. Crueler still, that we should find out with such short notice that Hollow Knight: Silksong will launch just one day after our planned release for Demonschool."

The publisher says that "gaining visibility" is the main goal for the game, which has been delayed multiple times since its reveal a few years ago — "If the September period is going to be Silksong's moment, then we need to be elsewhere on the calendar to give Demonschool its own moment to be seen and talked about meaningfully."

The official Demonschool Bluesky shared this lovely photo of the game on a CRT in response to Silksong's release date, and in retrospect, it's a little amusing:

Okay, sure, Silksong is going to sell millions of copies. But can you play it in 4:3 on your CRT like Demonschool!? — Necrosoft Games (@necrosoftgames.com) 2025-08-21T22:59:13.239Z

While the delay will be disappointing to many, Ysbryd Games has revealed that this will allow the developers to include more endings and minigames that they were "originally planned to patch in post-release.

Demonschool isn't the only game to delay itself to avoid Silksong's release window: CloverPit, a slot machine roguelike, and Aeterna Lucis, the sequel to Aeterna Noctis, have both been delayed in response to Team Cherry's hand-drawn Metroidvania release.

September is already jam-packed, so we hope the delay gives Demonschool the breathing room the game deserves.

