In case you've been living in the deepest, darkest cave imaginable, Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally launching next week, on 4th September 2025. Fans have been waiting years to get their hands on the sequel to the critically-acclaimed Hollow Knight, and suddenly, we have just over a week to go.

Team Cherry has sold almost 15 million copies of its hit hand-drawn Metroidvania, but there are still many out there who have yet to dive into Hallownest.

Some have likely bought the game and just never tried it, while others have played a little bit and fallen off. Or, Silksong's announcement might have pushed a handful of people to finally pick up it. Incredibly, the game reached a record number of CCUs (concurrently connected users) on Steam following Silksong's Release Trailer — over eight years since its original release.

'Hollow Knight' set a new record with over 39K concurrent players on Steam after Silksong's release date got announced.

We imagine a good chunk of players are those revisiting the game, but that's still an impressive figure. Here at Nintendo Life, editor Gavin Lane has finally started his long trek through the bug world, while this writer here is strongly considering a quick third playthrough, or perhaps even an elusive P5 clear.

Essentially, the hype for Silksong has a bunch of people doing some homework, either seeing what the fuss is all about or refreshing their memories. Has it got you hankering for some tough boss fights and exploration?

Let us know how you're preparing for Silksong by voting in our poll below — is this your first time playing Hollow Knight? Are you dipping back in for a second time? Third? Fourth? Tell us!