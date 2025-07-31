Nintendo's Switch 2 Partner Showcase has just revealed what's ahead for the new hybrid platform in terms of third-party offerings, but it seems one series that won't be showing up any time soon is EA's popular military shooter Battlefield.

Eurogamer spoke to Battlefield's head Vince Zempella as part of Battlefield 6's multiplayer reveal today, and it's been officially confirmed the company "doesn't currently" have plans to bring the game to Nintendo's new system.

The team is focused on delivering the game where the "core Battlefield audience is present", according to the same story.

EA's official FAQ for Battlefield 6 further confirms how the new entry, which launches on 10th October 2025, will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (including the Steam, EA App, and Epic Games Store).

Although EA won't be delivering Battlefield 6 on the Switch 2, earlier today the third-party giant announced it would be releasing Plants Vs Zombies: Replanted on the Switch and Switch 2 this October, following a series of rumours. EA will also be bringing the latest entries in the EA FC and Madden series to the new platform as well as Apex Legends.

This news about Battlefield follows on from Microsoft and Activision revealing the Call of Duty series would be released on Nintendo platforms going forward.