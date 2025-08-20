As a part of today's Xbox Gamescom showcase, Dead Cells dev Evil Empire finally lifted the lid on The Rogue Prince of Persia, revealing that it will be coming to Switch and Switch 2 "later this year".

While every other platform landed the full release of this Prince of Persia roguelike today, we're pleased to see it finally confirmed for Switch. We've had this one on our radar since it was first revealed early last year, and have been following it throughout its early access period ever since. A surprise Switch age rating for the game popped up earlier this summer, but today's showcase if the first official confirmation that it will be coming our way.

If this is the first you've heard of this one, The Rogue Prince of Persia is a super stylish-looking roguelike, that is all about movement and combat. It packs in a bunch of familiar moves you'll likely recognise from the iconic Ubisoft series (hello, wall running), and shapes it into the 'one more run' format that Evil Empire so brilliantly hit upon in the past with Dead Cells' post-launch content.

Here's a rundown of a game's key features and a handful of screenshots from its Steam page:

Become the Prince of Persia

Flow seamlessly between platforming and combat, using your acrobatic skill to outmaneuver and outsmart your enemies. Run on the walls to open new routes of attack, avoid traps and explore hard to reach areas, or chain it with kicks, dodges and stomps to fight through swathes of enemies without a scratch. Save your People

Awakening in an Oasis outside the capital after a furious battle with magic-wielding invaders, you rush to the city to stop the brutal invasion. When you die, your mysterious bola returns you back in time to the Oasis, ready to throw yourself into the fray again and again. Discover new areas, characters and knowledge through non-linear storytelling as you strive to find a way to save Persia. Choose your Playstyle

Switch between a wide variety of deadly weapons during each run and equip & upgrade medallions to enhance both them and your moveset, unleashing devastating synergies. Change your loadout mid-run to adapt to new challenges or stick with your favourites – the choice is yours! No Two Runs are the Same

New weapons, medallions, difficulty modifiers & more are unlocked with each run, so there’s always something new to explore. Every level is also procedurally generated - renewing the challenge with each foray into the city.

We'll be keeping an eye out for more information on the Switch and Switch 2 release in the coming months, but let's hope that we don't have to wait too long.