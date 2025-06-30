Ubisoft and Evil Empire's roguelike take on Prince of Persia may well be coming to Switch, if a new rating in Australia is anything to go by.

Spotted by Gematsu and shared on Bluesky, The Rogue Prince of Persia was rated for Switch (and other consoles) on 27th June 2025, which you can see on the Australian Government website.

Developed by Evil Empire, best known for co-developing the excellent Dead Cells, The Rogue Prince of Persia was announced back in April 2024 as an Early Access title, and it arrived on 14th May. It's received a number of updates over the past 14 months, and the full release is due in August 2025 for Steam.

The Rogue Prince of Persia, which is leaving Early Access and launching in version 1.0 for PC in August, has been rated for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC in Australia: www.classification.gov.au/titles/rogue... Gematsu page: www.gematsu.com/games/the-ro... — Gematsu (@gematsu.com) 2025-06-30T06:28:39.636Z

Perhaps those console versions could come at the same time? Of course, we can't be certain until Ubisoft itself makes that announcement, but it seems likely.

The 1.0 update will add more biomes, enemies, bosses, interactions, and the final third of the story. Meanwhile, the most recent update only landed last month, and brought more powerful builds and tweaks to the combat an traversal. You can have a look at it in motion below.

Do you want to check out The Rogue Prince of Persia? Are you waiting for the Switch version? Let us know in the comments.