Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

The rumours were true — The Rogue Prince of Persia is real, and it's being developed by Dead Cells co-developer Evil Empire.

Announced during the Triple-i Initiative, The Rogue Prince of Persia is coming to Steam Early Access on 14th May 2024. Other platforms have not been announced yet, but we're sure when the full release hits, we'll be seeing it on Switch or a future Nintendo console.

Evil Empire is blending "challenging but accessible" platforming and putting the long-running franchises in the roguelite formula in order to take advantage of the series' flashy acrobatics. You'll need to save Persia from a Hun invasion and become a hero.

The game looks gorgeous, sporting that trademark Evil Empire art style — but this time, instead of pixels, Prince of Persia has gone more hand-drawn, and it looks smooth and seamless. Game Informer have got 15 minutes of gameplay on the upcoming roguelite, so check out their video below for more details:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

After being dormant for years, Ubisoft's Prince of Persia series has two game releases in a single year. In January, the franchise hopped into the Metroidvania genre with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and Evil Empire's title will be the second game when it lands on PC in Early Access in May.

We'll let you know if and when The Rogue Prince of Persia is coming to Switch. In the meantime, don't forget about our Best Prince of Persia games poll, and tell us what you think of this title in the comments.