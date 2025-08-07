One of the many new features of the Switch 2 is the Joy-Con 2's mouse mode ability. It's already been showcased within the launch window with new and old titles, and later this year, it will be available in Samus' first-person adventure, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

If you are eager to warm up your FPS skills beforehand, it's been confirmed the new Switch 2 upgrade for Apex Legends this week has added mouse controls. Gyro controls are also apparently supported. Some players have already shared their thoughts about these control options – with some individuals pointing out how you can swap between these controls on the fly:

TheEpicMan: "What impressed me is that you can change from normal controls to mouse mode instantaneously! No need to go to the menu to turn it on or off!" (via social media)

Apart from this, Apex Legends seems to have been well-received so far, although you'll need to make some space if you want to play it, as the title is over 78 GB on the Switch 2, according to the official eShop listing.

You can download Apex Legends for free on the Switch 2 (and Switch) and try out mouse mode right now. We've also got a Nintendo Life review for this game on the way, so be on the lookout for that. In case you missed it, Mario Paint was also recently added to the Switch Online 'Nintendo Classics' service, and it also includes mouse support.