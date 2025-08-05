One of the many announcements during last week's Nintendo's Partner showcase was the Switch 2 upgrade for Apex Legends.

With the game now available for the Switch 2 this week, Respawn Entertainment has outlined the game's performance details on this platform. Here's the full rundown:

Enjoy up to 60 FPS, depending on monitor/hardware capability and compatibility (1920x1080 docked, 1792x1008 undocked)

When you login, you’ll be redirected to the eShop to download Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch 2. You’ll be able to delete “Apex Legends for Nintendo Switch” after you login to the updated version.

And if you log into your Apex Legends account on the Switch or Switch 2 before 16th September 2025, you'll receive the "P.A.T.H." Pathfinder Skin!.

You can see the full patch notes for this latest update on EA's website. Once again, this game is a free download on the Switch 2. In terms of file size it requires 31.7 GB.