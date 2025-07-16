We're in the second month of the Switch 2's life, and this week marks the release of Donkey Kong Bananza.

After hearing so much about this new DK game in the lead up to the big release, it's finally launching on 17th July 2025. As part of this, the first review has now been released by the famous Japanese publication Famitsu, so what's the final verdict?

This latest Switch 2 exclusive has officially received a score of 9/10/9/10 from the four reviewers, giving it a total score of 38/40. And if you're wondering, the Switch 2 launch title Mario Kart World scored 36/40 last month, and Super Mario Odyssey (the previous project from this team) got 39/40 when it was released on the Switch in 2017.

So, that's the score from Famitsu for Donkey Kong Bananza. Be on the lookout for our Nintendo Life review later today.