So for now, let's see what some other outlets have said:

First, we start with IGN, who scored the game a perfect 10/10 while calling it "a truly groundbreaking 3D platformer":

"The leader of the bunch is finally back to kick some tail in Donkey Kong Bananza, a brilliant successor to Super Mario Odyssey and a smashing return for a classic Nintendo character. It was a bold choice to build the Switch 2’s first 3D platformer around Donkey Kong instead of Mario, but it’s proven to be the best decision Nintendo could’ve made. DK’s satisfying, expressive movement and powerful, dynamic abilities create a truly groundbreaking adventure. The ambitious, destructible layers of this underground world are densely packed with satisfying collectibles, abundant charm, and clever challenges that never seem to run out of smart ideas, even long after the credits have rolled. Bananza is a constant crescendo across its 20-hour campaign and beyond, with puzzle-platforming concepts that only grow richer as DK and Pauline dive deeper toward the Planet Core. Every element comes together in complete harmony to create Nintendo’s first Switch 2 masterpiece."

Next up, Siliconera also provided a 10/10 review and said that Bananza provides "a constant series of pleasant surprises:

"Explore a vast underground world—by smashing your way through it! Bash through just about anything with the raw power of Donkey Kong! Crash through walls, carve tunnels with your fists, punch straight down into the ground, and even tear off chunks of terrain to swing around and throw in groundbreaking exploration—the more you smash, the more areas open up for you to move through. Switch 2 version reviewed. Review copy provided by company for testing purposes. "Donkey Kong Bananza is a constant series of pleasant surprises and shows exactly what the Switch 2 can handle."

VGC awarded Bananza a score of 4/5 stars and said that it falls "short of Odyssey's genius", but is nevertheless a "top-tier" platformer:

"Donkey Kong Bananza has a lot of heart – and that can take you a long way. While DK’s subterranean adventure doesn’t reach the heights of the masterpiece it takes great influence from, Bananza is still a thoroughly entertaining platformer that gives the ape his most memorable adventure in a while, and the best reason so far to buy a Switch 2."

Next, GameSpot's 9/10 review is full of praise while also pointing out the performance hiccups and camera issues:

"Donkey Kong Bananza offers a new start for Donkey Kong that is distinct from the Donkey Kong Country games. The focus on destructability captures what makes DK different from other platforming characters--his titanic strength--and giving him a cute sidekick grants the game unexpected emotional depth. As part of the launch line-up for the Switch 2, this nicely fills the gap for one of Nintendo's signature substantial single-player adventures. But more importantly, it's an excellent game in its own right, and deserves to be mentioned alongside games like Mario Odyssey as among Nintendo's best recent work."

Eurogamer also calls Bananza "one of DK's best" in its 4/5 star review:

"When Bananza smashes it's totally remarkable. Occasionally it feels like it gets a bit lost, or fails to expand on some of the excellent foundations it's laying down. That's the sort of thing that keeps a game from being declared as a total classic for me - even if it nevertheless earns a hearty, full-throated recommendation. And even with my myriad quibbles, certainly it is the new best Donkey Kong adventure that doesn't have the word 'Country' in its title - which puts it in high standing indeed."

And finally, TheSixthAxis says that the game can sometimes get a little lost amongst all the destruction, but nevertheless awards it a solid 8/10: