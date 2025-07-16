Nintendo has released a day one update for Donkey Kong Bananza, bringing the game to Version 1.1.0 and introducing some predictable, but welcome additions and improvements (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

The update should automatically download when you receive your game then, but if in doubt, you can always manually check for any updates by pressing '+' on the game icon. If you're not on Version 1.1.0, simply select 'Software Update' and go from there.

So let's take a look at what's coming up in this new update...

Donkey Kong Bananza - Ver. 1.1.0 (Released 16th July, 2025)

You can now select “GameShare with people nearby” or “GameShare via GameChat” from the “Play with two people” option in the pause menu.

Several issues have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience.

That's yer lot! As we say, it's pretty standard stuff, but whatever's been done to improve the gameplay experience is a win in our book.

Donkey Kong Bananza launches on 17th July and has received high acclaim across the board. Our own 9/10 review called it "an almighty re-introduction to the world of 3D platforming for DK", while other outlets were similarly enthusiastic.