Following character leaks earlier this month, Sega has now officially confirmed SpongeBob SquarePants and other Nickelodeon characters will be racing alongside Sonic and friends in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds when it arrives this September.

This news was shared during the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. SpongeBob (and Patrick Star) will be part of the game's season pass and will be joined by characters from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Avatar universe. This extends to themed vehicles and tracks.

The game's season pass will also include Steve, Alex and Creeper from Minecraft. Guest characters like Hatsune Miku, Joker (Persona), and Ichiban Kasuga (Yakuza: Like A Dragon) have been confirmed for this new entry as free game updates. And there'll also be Sonic Prime and Werehog Packs.

Earlier this month Sega confirmed Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds would be arriving for Switch on 25th September 2025. Along with this is a Switch 2 version "coming at a later date" and a "paid upgrade path" will also be available.