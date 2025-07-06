Sega is promoting its upcoming release Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds in all sorts of ways, and apart from the game's opening theme reveal earlier this week, it's also recently teased a new animation.

This new animation celebrating Sonic's latest racing game is scheduled to arrive this September (the same month as the game), and this initial preview was originally featured at Anime Expo. It shows Sonic and Shadow speeding along, but we don't get much else.

Sega released a two-part animated series for the previous game Team Sonic Racing. And more recently it released its Dark Beginnings animation to promote Sonic X Shadow Generations (which is now also available on the Switch 2).

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will launch for the Switch on 25th September 2025, with the Switch 2 version of this new game to arrive at a "later date", with a paid upgrade path also planned.