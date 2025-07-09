Update []: Pre-orders for this new Sonic the Hedgehog - Title Screen statue have now officially gone live on the First 4 Figures website. The standard edition is currently available for $314.99 (RRP $329.99) for a limited-time and the exclusive edition will set you back $319.99 (RRP $339.99). It's estimated to ship in Q3 2026.
"First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their latest resin collectible, Sonic The Hedgehog - Sonic Title Screen. The statue is inspired by the iconic title screen from Sonic The Hedgehog. It perfectly captures every detail, from Sonic’s signature smirk and finger pointed confidently upward to the winged emblem and Sonic The Hedgehog title banner."
Sonic The Hedgehog - Sonic Title Screen includes:
- Sonic The Hedgehog - Sonic Title Screen painted resin statue
- Limited Edition Numbering
- Authentication Card
- Statue inspired by the title screen from Sonic The Hedgehog
Product Size:
Statue including base:
W: 14.7" / 37.5 cm
D: 7.4" / 19 cm
H: 8.2" / 21 cm
Weight: 4.8 kg
You can find out more in the original story below.
Original Story: [Wed 2nd Jul, 2025 06:30 BST]:
Sonic the Hedgehog is getting another First 4 Figures statue and if you're wondering what could be next, it's the classic and iconic title screen. To be precise, it's the screen from the Sonic the Hedgehog Sega Genesis release.
As mentioned in the official description, it's got Sonic's "signature smirk and finger pointed confidently upward" towards the winged emblem and the title banner. The final product may be slightly different and it's "coming soon" with pre-orders opening on 8th July 2025. If you sign up to F4F with your email, you can also get $10 off when pre-orders go live. Pricing hasn't been revealed just yet.
Along with the standard release, First 4 Figures will also be offering an "exclusive edition". Each statue will come with a limited edition numbering authentication card as well. As for the dimensions it's - W 14.7" / 37.5cm, D 7.4" / 19cm, H 8.2" / 21cm, and weighs 4.8KG.
Some of the other F4F Sonic figures previously released have been based on characters like Tails, Super Shadow, Amy, Knuckles, and even Metal Sonic.
In some other Sonic news, Sega recently revealed a partnership with McLaren to promote the upcoming release Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. The DC x Sonic JAKKs toy line is also available to pre-order and another recent reveal was Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Sonic the Hedgehog.