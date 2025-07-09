@KafeiToGo The Collectors Club is an official group. I helped get it started in the early days! (I was one of the original admins, predating the ambassadors that they have now). It's run by the guy in charge, that's Alex Davis, and his team.

Admittedly, I fell out of the loop and was more or less let go as the group grew and I couldn't keep up. Like I said, I lost interest in the products. They were becoming flasher and more expensive and it felt like small-time fans and new starters were being priced out intentionally.

I don't really have anything to do with the company at all these days. I think the ambassadors are basically just mods/admins though? Nothing dodgy about that. But it is very echo-chambery, no arguments about that. Makes it hard to want to engage when you just hear the same thing over and over. And the problem is that there's nowhere else to go to share your interest.

If I had to guess, everything is just symptomatic of the audience largely being hardcore collectors. They're as interested in having a full set with matching numbers as they are in collecting statues of the things that they genuinely like. I remember when a new line was announced (for the sake of example let's say it was the Banjo Kazooie) and there would be multiple people in the group happily saying "I've never played the series before/don't even like the series, but I NEED to buy this so that I have a complete F4F series". That's the audience that F4F appeals to these days, the people who can and will throw their money at the brand. And don't get me wrong, cause I know first hand that the brand creates amazing products. I've got shelves full of them. But they really have quite expertly built a community of collectors.

The penny kind of dropped for me when I missed out on a statue that I really wanted, one that I even had a small hand in designing (only in terms of suggesting ideas, I'm no artist). The courier delivering it messed up royally, and ultimately I never recieved it. I had every single Sonic statue up to that point and more already order to come after it, but I missed that one and it hurt. It was permanently sold out. The next few statues that they announced didn't quite match the style of the existing statues. I was on the fence, but went with my gut and decided no. And then they started releasing re-colour status. I was glad I stopped. Missing that one statue by accident was a blessing in disguise.

I bear no ill will to F4F. I think they're pretty awesome. It's been years since I've spoken to Alex and, unless he's had a lobotomy since then, the dude's not only a great businessman but also just a genuinely really cool, really nice and very down to Earth guy. The last time I had any interaction with the company was when, out of the blue, I went on a rant on the Collectors Club about charges/tariffs F4F were imposing on UK orders. Admittedly I still think that those charges sounded very unfriendly, but I don't know the full details.

The company ain't dodge or sketch. Just keep your wits about you. Don't get sucked in. What they sell shouldn't be seen as collectables. They're too expensive for that, and you kind of get yourself into a sunk costs fallacy. If you see one or two things that would make a nice centre piece though? Save up and treat yourself.