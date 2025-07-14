YouTuber Nate the Hate has claimed that a Nintendo Direct is due to take place later this month.

Speaking on his latest podcast episode, Nate states that a Direct will take place after Donkey Kong Bananza releases on 17th July 2025. He goes on to stress that he does not know any further details, including specific dates, timings, and potential content.

He does, however, speculate that a Direct could happen in the last week of July, theorising that Nintendo will want to put a new showcase out before its three-month earnings release on Friday, 1st August 2025.

Here's what he said:

"What I have been told... There is a Direct this month, so the month of July. But, that Direct will not take place until after Donkey Kong Bananza releases. Beyond that, I have no additional information, I do not have information as to the exact timing at this point. "If I had to speculate, I would say probably the last week of July because Friday of that week is August 1st, right, which is Nintendo's earning report day. So I could see them having a Direct that week leading to that investor's report."

Nate has proven to be reliable in the past, having successfully predicted the exact date on which the Switch 2 announcement trailer would drop. Still, it's worth taking this with a grain of salt regardless. It's a fairly safe estimate, all told, given that Nintendo has often dropped announcements and Directs around the time of its earnings reports.

We also have to keep in mind that we're getting a new Pokémon Presents showcase on 22nd July. It wouldn't be completely out of the question for Nintendo to follow up with a proper Direct so soon after, but it's definitely another wrinkle to consider.

Perhaps the biggest question mark lingering over our heads at the moment is when Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is due to release. The game is scheduled to launch this year, but no specifics have been shared at the time of writing. We're also very keen to learn when Kirby Air Riders is due to launch, too.