Masahiro Sakurai has taken to social media to provide a small, but welcome update on Kirby Air Riders while also paying tribute to Satoru Iwata, the former president of Nintendo who passed away on 11th July 2015.

As reported by Automaton, Sakurai states that Kirby Air Riders is "shaping up to be something great" as he celebrated the 22nd anniversary of the original Kirby Air Ride on GameCube. While it's hardly the most detailed update imaginable, it will still no doubt fuel excitement for those looking forward to Air Riders' upcoming release.

Sakurai also recognised the 10th anniversary of Iwata's death, and pondered on how he would soon be the same age as Iwata at the time of his passing.

きょうは､ゲームキューブ『カービィのエアライド』発売日でした｡22周年!!

同時に､岩田さんの命日でもあります｡2015年｡



あれから10年…

岩田さんとは年齢も入社時期も10年前後離れていて､そろそろ歳も追いついてしまいますね｡



いま私は『カービィのエアライダー』制作に打ち込んでいます｡… — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) July 11, 2025

Today was the release date of the GameCube's Kirby Air Ride. 22nd anniversary!! At the same time, it is also the anniversary of Iwata-san's passing. 2015. Ten years have passed since then…

Iwata-san and I were about ten years apart in age and when we joined the company, and soon I'll be catching up to his age, won't I? Right now, I'm pouring my heart into making Kirby Air Riders.

It's shaping up to be something great!

Kirby Air Riders was announced as part of the Switch 2 Direct back in April this year. No further information has been shared, but it's scheduled to launch at some point in 2025.

In what would be one of his final YouTube videos, Sakurai also paid tribute to Iwata in a 'Grab Bag' special, during which he recounted several memories of the legendary Nintendo executive.