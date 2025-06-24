Some poor sod over at Nintendo recently made a pretty hefty mistake in creating a huge poster for the upcoming Metroid Prime 4: Beyond: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition with the words "Out Now" printed very clearly for all to see.

Nintendo has already stated that the printing was a mistake, but now the company has now ensured that no further confusion occurs by swapping the poster out for one that merely says "2025". This was highlighted by GlitchNDaSystem over on Reddit and covered by our friends over at Eurogamer.

We still wonder just how such a drastic blunder slipped through Nintendo's iron clad fortress and made its way onto the walls of the London Underground, but at least it's all fixed now.

There's still no date for the long-awaited sequel, but by process of elimination, we would probably place it quite neatly in the month of either September or November. We've got Donkey Kong Bananza and Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition in July, Drag X Drive and Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition in August, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition in October.

A launch in December wouldn't be completely out of the question, but it feels a little too close to the Holidays for our liking. Plus, we need to put Kirby Air Riders and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment somewhere, too!

So much to play, so little time...