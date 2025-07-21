Donkey Kong Bananza is finally here and, as players start to dig deep (well, punch deep at any rate), into this fresh slice of Nintendo magic - a slice we slapped a 9/10 on in our review - they'll no doubt encounter some of the clever little easter eggs there are to be found scattered throughout our favourite ape's latest adventure.

Now, fair warning, there will be mild spoilers ahead, so make sure not to ruin any of the fun for yourself if you'd prefer to find all this stuff yourself. With that said, let's take a look at the best nods to the series' history, and other tidbits, that we've dug up thus far. And please, make sure to let us know any easter eggs or little bits of trivia that you've found!

Side-Scrolling Tribute Levels

Donkey Kong Bananza features a whole bunch of cool side-scrolling levels that pay homage to DK adventures of the past.

Hilltop Layer's Nostalgia Country gives us our first blast of Donkey Kong Country memories. Meanwhile the Resort Layer gives us a Mine Cart Country level, which of course also references those amazing sections in good old Donkey Kong Country

The Radiance Layer provides Arcade Country, a level designed around the 1981 Donkey Kong Arcade. And finally, Bramble Country, a bonus level found in the Forest Layer, gives Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy Kong's Quest some sweet loving.

Rambi Returns (alongside some other pals)

This layer packs in a Rambi Rumble game which, of course, directly references the level of the same name from Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest. Not only do you get to ride Rambi again (hooray!), there's also the words Double Trouble splattered along the hoardings at the side of the rack track in this area. Heck, even Candy Kong gets a mention in this area.

Fossil Maps Depict Characters from across the series' history

If you've been keeping an eye on the fossils you gather up, you'll likely have noticed that some of them reference characters from past DK games. Now, we're not gonna spoil them all here, but so far we've found what appears to be Tricky the Triceratops from Donkey Kong Racing, as well as Engarde the swordfish (Donkey Kong Country).

Besides these bigger characters, you've also got Banana Bird fossils, recognisably-shaped pigs and even a little DK fossil to be discovered along the way. Nice.

Pauline's Lady Dress and Diva Dress

Pauline has access to her diva dress from Mario Odyssey and her OG outfit from her first appearance back in the 1981 arcade game. The diva dress can be unlocked immediately using the official DK Bananza amiibo, but all of the dresses can also be picked up in-game!

Donkey Kong's Treehouse

If you're anything like us, this will have been one of the first things you attempted to find. And you won't have been disappointed! Donkey Kong Country's iconic homestead appears in the Nostalgia Country level that you can find in Hilltop Layer.

Right at the start of this little tribute, turn back on yourself, as shown in our pics, and climb up to find DK's home in exactly the same way you'll have done in Donkey Kong Country. However, this time you'll find some sweet memories (and a banana). Oh, and feel free to smash the place to pieces on your way out. Cheers!

Make sure to let us know your favourite Donkey Kong Bananza easter eggs in the comments!