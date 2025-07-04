If you've been playing Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition since its launch on the Switch 2, chances are you've been enamoured by its excellent gameplay and surprisingly deep story mode.

Hidden within the main menu, however, is a cheeky little surprise. The title plays host to a section called 'Game Centre', and it contains a selection of classic games from Capcom's back catalogue. This includes Bionic Commando, Street Fighter 2010, Mighty Final Fight, and Mega Man 3.

Now, the latter in particular is widely considered to be one of the greatest action-platformers of all time, and is often in stiff competition with its direct predecessor, Mega Man 2, as the finest entry in the series. Hardcore Mega Man fans generally can't come to a consensus on which game is the best, and it just goes to show how incredible they both are.

And it's right here, available in its entirety, in Street Fighter 6! Now, if you're dedicated fan, it's more than likely you already have access to the game via the Mega Man Legacy Collection on Switch (or even the 3DS), but for those who have yet to sample the Mega Man series and have access to Street Fighter 6 on Switch 2, we'd urge you to give it a go.

So to access it, simply press start on the Street Fighter 6 main menu and head to 'Gallery'. From here, select 'Game Centre', then tab through the four titles available with 'ZL' and 'ZR'. Simple!

Capcom has also confirmed that an additional classic title, Tiger Road, has been made available via the new 'Sagat Arrives' Fighting Pass, so be sure to check that one out if you get chance, too.