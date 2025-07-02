The welcome news that Street Fighter 6 was getting its own range of amiibo was countered somewhat by the less welcome news that they would also be getting a price increase, but Nintendo can at least argue for that rise on one front: these figures are bigger than what has come before.

Luke, Kimberly, and Jamie have all received their own amiibo, and we've managed to get our hands on the cover star himself.

As you can see from the photos below, Luke towers above Ryu, Ken, and Terry and feels more weighty and substantial.

It's not just his size which is a step up from other amiibo, however; like his fellow Street Fighter 6 characters, Luke unlocks special items in the game, such as unique music tracks, wallpapers and backgrounds (the latter being used with the in-game camera functionality).

Does this mean that Luke and company are worth the extra money? We'll let you decide on that score, but these larger figures do offer the potential for more detailed features.

