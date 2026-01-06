If you're not sold on the upcoming release Dragon Quest VII Reimagined just yet, Square Enix will be releasing a "free demo" for the Switch, Switch 2 and other platforms on 7th January 2026.

Like many of its other demos, you'll be able to carry over your progress to the full release when it launches next month on 5th February 2026. As a bonus, adventurers with demo save data will also receive the reward "Maribel's Day Off Dress".

To entertain you until then, you can check out the game's official opening movie in the video above.

In case you missed it, Square Enix also recently released a Switch 2 demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, with the full version of this title launching later this month on 22nd January 2026. In this demo, save data also carries over, and you'll receive some bonus items.

You can find out more about every free demo available on the Switch and Switch 2 in our guides here on Nintendo Life.